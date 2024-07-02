Business Standard
C-DAC partners with MosChip and Socionext

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
For development of indigenous HPC Processor AUM
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has partnered with MosChip Technologies, and Socionext Inc. for the design and development of a High-Performance-Computing (HPC) Processor SoC based on the Arm architecture and built on TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited) 5nm technology node.
C-DAC, established to develop and deploy the state-of-the-art supercomputing technology in India, is working towards its complete indigenization & in this direction has developed indigenous compute node RUDRA, Trinetra-Interconnect and System Software stack. Further, for complete indigenization of HPC system development, C-DAC is designing an indigenous HPC Processor AUM. Keenheads Technologies, an Indian Startup, has been engaged by C-DAC as Program Management Consultant (PMC) for the project.
C-DAC is collaborating with the consortium of MosChip Technologies, India and Socionext Inc., Japan for design & development of this indigenous HPC Processor AUM, based on the highperformance Arm Neoverse V2 CPU platform, and incorporates advanced packaging technology. This approach allows them to retain ownership of unique differentiators, providing a significant competitive edge.
First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

