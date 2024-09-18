Business Standard
Cabinet approves recommendations for 'One Nation, One Election' proposal

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
The Union Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on simultaneous elections. This committee conducted extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including political parties and experts.
The concept of simultaneous elections isn't new to India, having been practiced between 1951 and 1967. Previous recommendations for its revival came from the Law Commission's 170th report in 1999 and a Parliamentary Committee report in 2015.
The High-Level Committee's report, available at https://onoe.gov.in, indicates widespread support for simultaneous elections across the country. This conclusion was reached after gathering extensive feedback from various sources.
The implementation is proposed in two phases. The first phase will involve conducting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously, while the second phase will see local body elections held within 100 days of general elections.
 
Other key recommendations include creating a common electoral roll for all elections. The government plans to initiate detailed nationwide discussions on these proposals and will constitute an implementation group to oversee the process.
First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

