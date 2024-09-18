Business Standard
GRSE wins order for multi-purpose vessels of 7500 DWT

GRSE wins order for multi-purpose vessels of 7500 DWT

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has signed a contract with M/s Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co., KG Germany, on 22 June 2024, for construction and delivery of four (04) multi-purpose vessels of 7,500 DWT each, with an option of building another four (04) ships in near future. The order is valued at USD 54 million for four vessels and a total of USD 108 million for eight vessels.
First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

