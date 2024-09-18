Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 3.05%

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 3.05% at 42089.3 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mphasis Ltd slipped 5.46%, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shed 3.54% and Persistent Systems Ltd fell 3.29%. The Nifty IT index is up 27.00% over last one year compared to the 26.05% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 1.53% and Nifty Financial Services index added 1.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.16% to close at 25377.55 while the SENSEX is down 0.16% to close at 82948.23 today.
First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

