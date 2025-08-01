Friday, August 01, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cabinet enhances budgetary allocation for PMKSY to Rs 6520 cr

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

The Union Cabinet on Thursday increased the budgetary outlay for the flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) by Rs 1,920 crore to Rs 6,520 crore to boost the food processing sector. The enhanced funds, to be provided this fiscal, will be utilised for 50 multi-product food irradiation units and 100 food testing labs. The decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

