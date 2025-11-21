Friday, November 21, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capillary Technologies India slips on debut

Capillary Technologies India slips on debut

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Shares of Capillary Technologies India were currently trading at Rs 601.70 at 10:09 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 4.28% as compared with the issue price of Rs 577.

The stock listed at Rs 560, reflecting a 2.95% discount to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 606.45 and a low of 560. On the BSE, over 4.41 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Capillary Technologies India was subscribed 52.95 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 November 2025 and it closed on 18 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 549 and 577 per share.

 

The IPO had consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 345 crore and an offer for sale of 92,28,796 equity shares.

Capillary proposes to utilize Rs 143 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for cloud infrastructure; Rs 71.6 crore will be invested in research, design, and development of its products and platform. The company will use Rs 10.7 crore to purchase computers, and the balance will be utilized to fund growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Nir Barkat, Israel's economy and industry minister

FTA with India will boost bilateral trade and investments: Israeli minister

Stock Market LIVE, November 21, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at day's low, drops 400 pts; Nifty below 26,100; VIX jumps 13%

Groww share price

Groww surges 7% ahead of Q2 results; What to expect and should you buy?

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids 40 locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal against coal mafia

hair spa, hair health

Why scalp care is becoming the new 'it' beauty trend for hair health

Capillary Technologies India (Capillary) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that specializes in customer loyalty and engagement solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products that help brands understand and engage their customers more effectively through data-driven insights.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bengaluru, the company has a global footprint with 16 offices in locations across India, the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Capillarys diversified product suite includes an advanced loyalty management platform (Loyalty+), a connected engagement platform (Engage+), a predictive analytics platform (Insights+), a rewards management platform (Rewards+), and a customer data platform (CDP).

Capillary customers and brands span across verticals and include conglomerates and businesses engaged in retail consumer packaged goods (CPG), healthcare, apparel, department stores, luxury and lifestyle, travel, auto and hospitality, and energy retail verticals. The company supports over 410 brands in 47 countries, as of September 30, 2025, with the aim that businesses build consumer value using its innovative solutions.

Ahead of the IPO, on 14 November 2025, the company raised Rs 393.97 crore from anchor investors by allotting 68.28 lakh shares at Rs 577 each to 21 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.03 crore and sales of Rs 359.22 crore for the six months ended on 30th June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen bounces back, markets eye 160 for potential intervention trigger

Yen bounces back, markets eye 160 for potential intervention trigger

Godrej Properties acquires 75-acre land parcel in Nagpur

Godrej Properties acquires 75-acre land parcel in Nagpur

Precision Electronics wins Rs 2-cr order from aerospace & defence client

Precision Electronics wins Rs 2-cr order from aerospace & defence client

Zaggle inks pact with BIBA Fashion

Zaggle inks pact with BIBA Fashion

Concord Control Systems rises on fund raising plans

Concord Control Systems rises on fund raising plans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon