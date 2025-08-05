Castrol India Ltd spurts 1.48%, rises for third straight session

Castrol India Ltd is quoting at Rs 222.8, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.88% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% fall in NIFTY and a 17.89% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Castrol India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 222.8, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 24641.05. The Sensex is at 80765.02, down 0.31%. Castrol India Ltd has added around 0.23% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Castrol India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34923.45, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.13 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 22.98 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
