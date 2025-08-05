Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anant Raj operationalizes additional 22 MW of IT load capacity at its datacenters in Haryana

Anant Raj operationalizes additional 22 MW of IT load capacity at its datacenters in Haryana

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Anant Raj is operationalizing an additional 22 MW of IT load capacity at its data center campuses in Manesar and Panchkula, Haryanataking the company's total data center capacity to 28 MW including cloud services.

The expanded capacity marks not just an infrastructural leap but also sets the stage for robust business growth. Anant Raj has projected that revenue from its data center and cloud services business will grow to approximately Rs 1,200 crore by FY27 and scale up to nearly Rs 9,000 crore by FY32, underscoring the high-growth potential of the segment.

With this milestone, Anant Raj has laid a robust foundation for an ambitious scale-up plan that aims to reach 63 MW IT load capacity by FY27, and a massive 307 MW by FY32 across three key locationsPanchkula, Manesar, and Rai.

 

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

