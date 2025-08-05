Castrol India standalone net profit rises 5.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.10% to Rs 1496.83 croreNet profit of Castrol India rose 5.10% to Rs 244.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 232.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 1496.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1397.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1496.831397.54 7 OPM %23.3523.07 -PBDT356.16340.29 5 PBT329.54314.17 5 NP244.00232.17 5
