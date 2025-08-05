Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions acquires Melbourne-based InfraRisk

Aurionpro Solutions acquires Melbourne-based InfraRisk

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Aurionpro Solutions announced its acquisition of InfraRisk, a software firm specializing in lending solutions for banks and financial institutions. This strategic acquisition strengthens Aurionpro's Integro lending suite to expand both its functionality and its geographic footprint in Australia and Europe.

This acquisition allows Aurionpro to continue its geographical expansion into Australia, a key strategic market for the wider Banking as well as TIG segments, by leveraging InfraRisk's experience of over 15 years in partnering with financial institutions undertaking transformations for their lending operations.

InfraRisk, with its headquarters in Melbourne and additional offices in Singapore and the UK, is well-known for its strong expertise in Digital Lending, Private Credit, and Business Financing. By integrating with Aurionpro's existing Integro suite of corporate and retail solutions, as well as Arya.ai's advanced AI solutions, Infrarisk will be able to significantly enhance its solution offerings.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Finance receives ratings action from Moody's Rating

Bajaj Finance receives ratings action from Moody's Rating

IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

BLS Intl jumps after Q1 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 171 cr

BLS Intl jumps after Q1 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 171 cr

Gujarat Fluoro Q1 PAT climbs 70% YoY to Rs 184 cr

Gujarat Fluoro Q1 PAT climbs 70% YoY to Rs 184 cr

Gokaldas Exports Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gokaldas Exports Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon