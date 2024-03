Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Castrol India has announced its association with Mumbai Indians (MI) as the 'Official Performance Partner' for the upcoming cricketing league, commencing on 22 March 2024. As Mumbai Indians' Official Performance Partner, emblems of bp and Castrol will prominently be visible on the lead leg of all player's official gear throughout the league 2024 season.