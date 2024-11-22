Business Standard
Ceenik Exports hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 4 cr

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Ceenik Exports (India) hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,323.30 after the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 4.28 crore in Q2 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 0.13 crore posted in Q2 F24.

Total income from operations was at Rs 6.48 crore in the second quarter of FY25, zoomed 867.16% year on year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 5.93 crore in Q2 FY25, a significant increase compared to Rs 0.13 crore reported in the same period the previous year.

As on 22 November 2024, the companys market cap was at Rs 443.31 crore on the BSE.

Ceenik Exports (India) is in business of Garment Manufacturer and Renting of Immovable property.

 

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

