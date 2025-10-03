Friday, October 03, 2025 | 04:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India wins Rs 712 cr solar power project from MSEDCL

Ceigall India wins Rs 712 cr solar power project from MSEDCL

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Ceigall India has received Letter of Award dated 02 October 2025 from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. for Solar Power Developer (SPD) for solar photovoltaic power generating stations of an aggregate capacity of 190 MW (AC) under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 Scheme, for setting up grid-connected solar power projects at 4 Districts in the state of Maharashtra along with 25 years operational period under long term power purchase agreement. The cost of project is Rs 712.16 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Panacea Biotec receives LoA from UNICEF for order worth Rs 315 cr

Panacea Biotec receives LoA from UNICEF for order worth Rs 315 cr

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; metal shares in demand

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; metal shares in demand

Campus Activewear receives ratings action from CRISIL

Campus Activewear receives ratings action from CRISIL

Ethos inaugurates Ethos Haute Horology Boutique at Mumbai

Ethos inaugurates Ethos Haute Horology Boutique at Mumbai

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon