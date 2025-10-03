Friday, October 03, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

NSE India VIX tumbled 2.21% to 10.06.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,007.10, a premium of 112.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,894.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 57.95 points or 0.23% to 24,894.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 2.21% to 10.06.

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

