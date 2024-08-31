Unicommerce eSolutions standalone net profit rises 30.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.18% to Rs 27.47 crore

Net profit of Unicommerce eSolutions rose 30.97% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 27.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.27.4725.1615.2510.415.583.734.733.593.512.68