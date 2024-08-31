Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unicommerce eSolutions standalone net profit rises 30.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Unicommerce eSolutions standalone net profit rises 30.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 9.18% to Rs 27.47 crore
Net profit of Unicommerce eSolutions rose 30.97% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 27.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.4725.16 9 OPM %15.2510.41 -PBDT5.583.73 50 PBT4.733.59 32 NP3.512.68 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

Latest LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate National Conference of District Judiciary today

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Pettiness of Oppn: Fadnavis after PM Modi apologises for statue collapse

Arsenal vs Brighton

Premier League: Arsenal vs Brighton live time (IST), streaming

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump questions acceptance of transgenders at Moms for Liberty gathering

Premier League

Premier League today's matches: ARS vs BHA, MCI vs WHU and other matches

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon