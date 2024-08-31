Unicommerce eSolutions standalone net profit rises 30.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.18% to Rs 27.47 croreNet profit of Unicommerce eSolutions rose 30.97% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 27.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.4725.16 9 OPM %15.2510.41 -PBDT5.583.73 50 PBT4.733.59 32 NP3.512.68 31
