Brainbees Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.23% to Rs 547.88 croreNet profit of Brainbees Solutions reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.23% to Rs 547.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 483.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales547.88483.85 13 OPM %3.03-1.88 -PBDT33.773.10 989 PBT-0.17-30.88 99 NP0.24-23.03 LP
