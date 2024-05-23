Centum Electronics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.94% to Rs 283.86 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 6.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.55% to Rs 1048.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 884.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Centum Electronics reported to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 25.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.94% to Rs 283.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.283.86305.021048.25884.206.3916.458.198.6212.1744.7858.0355.960.1433.8112.7612.14-6.9025.79-2.766.69