Wim Plast consolidated net profit rises 23.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.36% to Rs 98.09 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 33.68% to Rs 55.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 342.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 330.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Wim Plast rose 23.24% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.36% to Rs 98.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.