Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 11:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Century Enka CFO K. G. Ladsaria resigns

Century Enka CFO K. G. Ladsaria resigns

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Century Enka informed that K. G. Ladsaria, chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, has tendered his resignation, due to personal reasons.

K. G. Ladsaria will be relieved from his duties effective from the close of business hours on 31 December 2024.

Century Enka is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Synthetic Yarn and related products.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 398.8% to Rs 21.40 crore on a 35.3% increase in net sales to Rs 536.27 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Century Enka shed 0.81% to Rs 618.40 on the BSE.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

U.S. Stock Markets Close Lower despite Strong Annual Performance

U.S. Stock Markets Close Lower despite Strong Annual Performance

Volumes spurt at Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd counter

CESC arm Purvah bags wind-solar hybrid contract

CESC arm Purvah bags wind-solar hybrid contract

Nifty hovers below 23,550 mark; realty shares decline

Nifty hovers below 23,550 mark; realty shares decline

Lupin acquires Huminsulin in India from Eli Lilly

Lupin acquires Huminsulin in India from Eli Lilly

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon