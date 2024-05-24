Century Plyboards decline as PAT slips 31% YoY in Q4 FY24

Century Plyboards (India) fell 2.92% to Rs 652.70 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 30.63% to Rs 79.54 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 114.66 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 109.53 crore in March 2024 quarter, down 29.5% from Rs 155.36 crore posted in same quarter last year.

On segmental front, revenue from plywood and allied products stood at Rs 611.99 crore (up 7.16% YoY), medium density fibre board was Rs 197.42 (up 22.62% YoY), laminate and allied products was at Rs 168.20 crore (up 5% YoY), particle board stood at Rs 42.48 crore (up 14.04% YoY) and container freight station services was at Rs 26.11 crore (up 11.01% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full year basis, the company reported 13.24% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 326.39 crore despite of 6.56% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,885.95 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year ended 2023-24.

Century Plyboards (India) is a manufacturer and distributor of building products. Its portfolio of products comprises plywood, block-board, decorative veneer and timber, particle boards, flush doors, medium density fiberboards (MDF), decorative laminates, pre-laminated boards, and fiber cement boards.

Revenue from operations rose 9.87% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,060.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024.