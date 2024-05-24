Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 52.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.38% to Rs 45.71 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 37.75% to Rs 17.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.68% to Rs 164.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Alufluoride rose 52.72% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.38% to Rs 45.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.45.7135.33164.71137.6218.4920.1020.4119.538.636.6932.5425.276.424.7323.9117.865.333.4917.6612.82