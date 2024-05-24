Business Standard
Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 52.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 29.38% to Rs 45.71 crore
Net profit of Alufluoride rose 52.72% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.38% to Rs 45.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.75% to Rs 17.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.68% to Rs 164.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales45.7135.33 29 164.71137.62 20 OPM %18.4920.10 -20.4119.53 - PBDT8.636.69 29 32.5425.27 29 PBT6.424.73 36 23.9117.86 34 NP5.333.49 53 17.6612.82 38
