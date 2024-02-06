Sensex (    %)
                        
Chambal Fertilisers gains as Q3 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 459 cr

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals rallied 3.18% to Rs 358.45 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 41.78% to Rs 459.41 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 324.50 crore recorded in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,348.57 crore in Q3 FY24, tumbled 47.58% from Rs 8,296.21 crore posted in Q3 FY23.
Profit before tax increased 34.3% to Rs 664.19 crore in the third quarter of FY24 as against Rs 494.54 crore recorded in the same period last year.
Total expenses slipped 50.98% to Rs 3,835.68 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23. Cost of raw material consumed was at Rs 1,869.12 crore (down 17.62% YoY) while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 56.31 crore (up 17.66% YoY).
On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit increased 25.45% to Rs 1,178.96 crore on 36.61% decline in net sales to Rs 15,323.37 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals manufactures ammonia, urea, pesticides and other products for farming and other agricultural applications. The company also provides consulting services to farmers on their seeding programs.
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

