Chambal Fertilisers gains as Q3 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 459 cr

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals rallied 3.18% to Rs 358.45 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 41.78% to Rs 459.41 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 324.50 crore recorded in Q3 FY23.

Profit before tax increased 34.3% to Rs 664.19 crore in the third quarter of FY24 as against Rs 494.54 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Total expenses slipped 50.98% to Rs 3,835.68 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23. Cost of raw material consumed was at Rs 1,869.12 crore (down 17.62% YoY) while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 56.31 crore (up 17.66% YoY).

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit increased 25.45% to Rs 1,178.96 crore on 36.61% decline in net sales to Rs 15,323.37 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals manufactures ammonia, urea, pesticides and other products for farming and other agricultural applications. The company also provides consulting services to farmers on their seeding programs.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,348.57 crore in Q3 FY24, tumbled 47.58% from Rs 8,296.21 crore posted in Q3 FY23.