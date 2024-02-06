Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NLC India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 250.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 13.99% to Rs 3164.40 crore
Net profit of NLC India reported to Rs 250.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 406.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.99% to Rs 3164.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3679.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3164.403679.01 -14 OPM %28.59-7.57 -PBDT848.15-207.30 LP PBT402.04-667.02 LP NP250.42-406.74 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Utilties shares gain

Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jubilant Pharmova reports consolidated net profit of Rs 66.80 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Delhivery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.71 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prismx Global Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.97 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jagatjit Industries consolidated net profit declines 84.58% in the December 2023 quarter

The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 27.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Umang Dairies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon