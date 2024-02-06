NLC India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 250.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.99% to Rs 3164.40 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of NLC India reported to Rs 250.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 406.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.99% to Rs 3164.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3679.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3164.403679.0128.59-7.57848.15-207.30402.04-667.02250.42-406.74