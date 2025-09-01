Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China benchmark rise after factory PMI data

China benchmark rise after factory PMI data

Sep 01 2025
Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as China's factory activity data painted a mixed picture of the world's second-largest economy and investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence waned.

Upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and political risks in Indonesia and Thailand were also in focus.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump defended $183.1 billion in tariff revenues as economic driver after a U.S. appeals court declared most of his tariffs illegal, giving the administration until October 14 to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.46 percent to 3,875.53 after surveys showed a slight improvement in Chinese factory data.

 

A government survey showed China's factory activity improved marginally in August, with the corresponding PMI rising to 49.4 from 49.3 in July. Another private sector survey showed that manufacturing PMI inched up to 50.5 last month from 49.4 in July.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

