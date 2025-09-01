Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and Anupam Rasayan India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 September 2025.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and Anupam Rasayan India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 September 2025.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd lost 6.07% to Rs 47.03 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Sterlite Technologies Ltd tumbled 6.02% to Rs 107.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd crashed 4.07% to Rs 904.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36423 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14687 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd corrected 3.59% to Rs 10599. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45332 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65014 shares in the past one month.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd plummeted 2.99% to Rs 1096.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7738 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Volumes spurt at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Royal Enfield posts impressive sales of 1.14 lakh motorcycles in Aug'25

Eicher Motors records 55% growth in motorcycle sales in Aug'25

Nifty trades above 24,600 level; metal shares rally

IMD says rainfall in Septemberr expected to be more than 109% of the long period average

