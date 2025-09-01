Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company sells 5.09 lakh units in Aug'25

TVS Motor Company sells 5.09 lakh units in Aug'25

Image

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Records growth of 30% on YoY basis

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 509,536 units in August 2025 with a growth of 30% as against 391,588 units in the month of August 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 30% with sales increasing from 378,841 units in August 2024 to 490,788 units August 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 28% with sales increasing from 289,073 units in August 2024 to 368,862 units in August 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 30% with sales increasing from 170,486 units in August 2024 to 221,870 units in August 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 36% with sales increasing from 163,629 units in August 2024 to 222,296 units in August 2025.

 

EV registered sales of 25,138 units in August 2025 as against 24,779 units in August 2024. Magnet availability continue to pose challenges in the short to medium term.

Also Read

Ather Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter

Ather Energy hits all-time high on unveiling new EL platform; buy or sell?

Mumbai real estate, Mumbai housing

Excel Infra to invest ₹252 cr in luxury housing project in Mumbai

share market today live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 550 pts; Nifty above 24,610; Ola Electric zooms 15%; M&M, TaMo 3%

apple, apple logo

Apple foldable iPhone: TouchID, 2nm chip, and crease-free display expected

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

'One who fools people well can be the best leader,' quips Nitin Gadkari

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 35% with sales increasing from 99,976 units in August 2024 to 135,367 units in August 2025. Two-wheeler exports grew by 36% with sales increasing from 89,768 units in August 2024 to 121,926 units in August 2025.

Three-wheeler registered a growth of 47% with sales increasing from 12,747 units in August 2024 to 18,748 units in August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 5% YoY in August

Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 5% YoY in August

Barak Valley Cements jumps on Rs 482 crore Assam project nod

Barak Valley Cements jumps on Rs 482 crore Assam project nod

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Volumes spurt at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Royal Enfield posts impressive sales of 1.14 lakh motorcycles in Aug'25

Royal Enfield posts impressive sales of 1.14 lakh motorcycles in Aug'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon