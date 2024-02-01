Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China Market ends 0.6% lower

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Mainland China share market finished session lower on Thursday, 01 February 2024, after factory activity in the world's second-largest economy pointed to a still-patchy recovery.
At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 0.64%, or 17.81 points, to 2,770.74. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.46%, or 7.15 points, to 1,537.75. The blue-chip CSI300 index declined 0.9%, or 29.86 points, to 3,303.96.
ECONOMIC NEWS:- Caixin China Manufacturing PMI for January 2024 remained unexpectedly stable at 50.8, signalling a third consecutive month of factory growth. Foreign sales saw an upturn after seven months, while new orders grew at the slowest pace since October. Buying levels surged the most in five months, and though job shedding continued, it eased to a 5-month low. Supply chains improved for the third time in four months, and despite a modest rise in input costs, selling prices dipped slightly due to efforts to attract new business. Overall sentiment reached a 9-month high on forecasts of stronger global demand and planned investments.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Chinas National Bureau of Statistics released data Wednesday that showed the countrys official manufacturing PMI coming in at 49.2 in January, a fourth consecutive monthly contraction compared with 49 in December.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan softened against the dollar on Thursday, as weaker mid-point fixing by the central bank. Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1049 per U.S. dollar, 10 pips weaker than the previous fix at 7.1039. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS yuan was changing hands at 7.1782 at midday, 87 pips weaker than the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Windows of application for XAT 2024 closing soon; registration ends on 30th November 2023

China Market falls after disappointing after PMI

Viega Unveils New Experience Centre in Mumbai, One Lodha Place, Lower Parel

Maharaja Bhog - Premium Veg Thali Expands its Regal Legacy to Lower Parel, Opposite Kamla Mills

Prominent Leaders Kickstart CCI India's Ethanol and Biofuel Conference

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Rites consolidated net profit declines 14.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.02% in the December 2023 quarter

Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 16.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Wardwizard Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon