Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China Market rises on positive brokerage houses outlook

Image

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Mainland China share market finished session modestly higher on Wednesday, 24 April 2024, as risk sentiments underpinned on brokerage houses rosy forecasting reports.
Goldman Sachs' forecasted a potential surge of up to 40% for Chinese shares if the country introduces reforms for corporate governance, dividend distributions and institutional ownership. The bullish outlook follows UBS' upgrade on Chinese stocks to overweight, citing competent corporate earnings and fiscal support as the major factors for the upgraded index.
At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index was up 0.76%, or 22.84 points, to 3,044.82. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.18%, or 19.78 points, to 1,694.82. The blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.44%, or 15.40 points, to 3,521.62.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan was little changed against the dollar on Monday. Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1048 per U.S. dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 7.1059. The onshore yuan opened at 7.2435 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2456 at midday, 8 pips away from the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon