Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 9.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 25.00% to Rs 1444.65 crore
Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 9.25% to Rs 207.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.00% to Rs 1444.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1155.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.29% to Rs 798.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 573.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 31.83% to Rs 5486.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4161.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1444.651155.73 25 5486.404161.88 32 OPM %47.5240.74 -48.6941.24 - PBDT268.15260.79 3 1063.12768.80 38 PBT268.15260.79 3 1063.12768.80 38 NP207.62190.04 9 798.96573.59 39
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

