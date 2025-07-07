Monday, July 07, 2025 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's Shanghai Composite Index edge up 0.02%

China's Shanghai Composite Index edge up 0.02%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Trade tariff related jitters swayed sentiment in Asian markets on Monday. Trump's warnings of tariffs against countries aligning with BRICS policies spooked sentiment. Relief at the extension of the tariff deadline from July 9 to August 1 however supported sentiment.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.02 percent to finish trading at 3,473.13. The day's trading ranged between 3,474.80 and 3,462.79. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.70 percent lower at 10,435.51.

More From This Section

Nifty ends above 25,450; media shares tumble

Sensex drops marginally, Nifty trades near 25,450; VIX jumps 1.72%

Godrej Consumer gains after forecasting double digit revenue growth for Q1

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

HCLSoftware introduces Domino IQ, a sovereign AI extension to its Domino platform

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

