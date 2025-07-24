Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index ends 0.65% higher

China's Shanghai Composite index ends 0.65% higher

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as companies like Alphabet and SK Hynix posted encouraging earnings and media reports suggested that the EU and U.S. are closing in on a trade deal that would impose 15 percent tariffs on European imports.

Gold traded weak around $3,375 per ounce in Asian trade and the dollar held at more than two-week low ahead of the ECB interest-rate decision, while oil climbed following a string of losses.

China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.65 percent to 3,605.73 on signs of easing U.S.-China tensions before vital trade talks.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.51 percent to 25,667.18 as a summit between China and the European Union (EU) kicked off in Beijing, with leaders set to discuss issues ranging from trade conflict to the war in Ukraine.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Coromandel International approves acquisition of additional stake in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation

Board of Coromandel International approves acquisition of additional stake in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation

Oracle Financial Services rises after Q1 PAT jumps 4% YoY

Oracle Financial Services rises after Q1 PAT jumps 4% YoY

Nifty trades with limited losses as IT stocks drag; global tensions weigh on market sentiment

Nifty trades with limited losses as IT stocks drag; global tensions weigh on market sentiment

VA Tech Wabag secures Rs 2,332-cr desalination project in Saudi Arabia

VA Tech Wabag secures Rs 2,332-cr desalination project in Saudi Arabia

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon