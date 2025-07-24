Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Coromandel International approves acquisition of additional stake in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation

Board of Coromandel International approves acquisition of additional stake in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 24 July 2025

The Board of Coromandel International at its meeting held on 24 July 2025 has approved the acquisition of additional 17.69% equity stake in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation (BMCC), Senegal through Coromandel Chemicals (CCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. This will result in an increase in stake held by CCL from the current 53.82% to 71.51%.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

