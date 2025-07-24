Board of Coromandel International approves acquisition of additional stake in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation

At meeting held on 24 July 2025The Board of Coromandel International at its meeting held on 24 July 2025 has approved the acquisition of additional 17.69% equity stake in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation (BMCC), Senegal through Coromandel Chemicals (CCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. This will result in an increase in stake held by CCL from the current 53.82% to 71.51%.
