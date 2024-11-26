Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese markets end largely unchanged

Chinese markets end largely unchanged

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada and an additional 10 percent on China on his first day in office, ramping up fears of a renewed trade war.

Neither the United States nor China would win a trade war, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said.

The dollar rallied on Trump's tariff threat and ahead of the release of Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, due on Wednesday.

Gold was little changed around $2,625 per ounce levels while oil edged up after a sharp decline in the previous session as Israel said that it had edged closer to a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

 

Chinese and Hong Kong markets ended largely unchanged amid expectations that Chinese fiscal stimulus will help counter the impact of the tariffs.

China is set to hold two top political meetings in December, where authorities could ramp up stimulus.

China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.12 percent to 3,259.76 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 19,159.20 ahead of Chinese industrial profit data and purchasing managers index numbers due this week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

iPad Pro (2024)

Apple mulls these changes to make ultra-thin iPhone a reality in 2025

PremiumEducation loan

Health, education spending by states trails economy's nominal growth rates

SECI bars Reliance Power for three years over fake tender document

Delhi HC stays clean energy agency's ban on Ambani's firm Reliance Power

Ukraine, Russia Ukraine, damage

Ukraine says Russian attack sets new record for number of drones used

Streambox Media's Dor

Micromax-backed Streambox Media debuts subscription-based TV service 'Dor'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon