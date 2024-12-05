Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks edge up marginally

Chinese stocks edge up marginally

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Chinese stocks closed in a positive manner, witnessing modest buying support after recent decline. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.12% to 3,368.86. Risk sentiment was steady as U.S. stocks rose overnight to reach new record highs. Chinese stocks were overall in a tight range movement as investors awaited guidance from a central economic working conference. Gains were curbed due to lax moves in real estate and healthcare stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.92% to 19,560.44.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah, Eknath Shinde

Maha CM oath ceremony highlights: Devendra Fadnavis becomes Maharashtra Chief Minister for 3rd time

Naresh Balyan

MLA Naresh Balyan gets bail, arrested again: What's the case against him?

Notre Dame, Paris

Notre-Dame to reopen: €700 million restoration brings it back to life

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices edge lower as spotlight shifts to US non-farm payrolls data

Tech Wrap December 5

Tech wrap Dec 5: OpenAI, Tim Cook interview, Nothing Snake Game Widget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon