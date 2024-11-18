Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks stay slippery

Chinese stocks stay slippery

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
China's Shanghai Composite index ended 0.21 percent lower at 3,323.85, staying on slippery road. The index finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the properties and mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks. For the day, the index stumbled 49.11 points or 1.45 percent. The firmly negative close today pulled the index towards lowest in two weeks. Muted metal and crude oil prices capped gains for the Chinese stocks. Overall mood in global equities remained choppy today as geopolitical worries weighed on the sentiments. US President Joe Biden has given the green light for Ukraine to use long range missiles supplied by Washington to strike deep inside Russia. The major policy reversal comes two months before President Joe Biden hands over power to Donald Trump. Media reports note that if missiles provided by the US are fired deep into Russia, Moscow will view the attack as not from Ukraine, but from the US itself.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shaktikanta Das

LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' tenure likely to be extended further

Unemployment, people

Unemployment rate declines to 6.4% in September quarter: NSSO data

Mumbai

hBits announces Rs 54.66 cr Grade A investment in MMR's growing BFSI demand

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinals full schedule

Women's ACT 2024 hockey semis full schedule, timings, and live streaming

Zepto

Zepto expands cafe service to major cities; eyes Rs 1k cr revenue run-rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon