Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.32%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.32%

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 2.32% at 41406.55 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slipped 3.05%, Mphasis Ltd dropped 2.86% and Infosys Ltd shed 2.85%. The Nifty IT index is up 29.00% over last one year compared to the 18.86% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.90% and Nifty Media index is down 1.32% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.34% to close at 23453.8 while the SENSEX is down 0.31% to close at 77339.01 today.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

