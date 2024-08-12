Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit declines 89.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.58% to Rs 0.92 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Chowgule Steamships declined 89.57% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.58% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.920.81-18.4841.980.671.000.580.890.514.89