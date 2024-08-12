Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Energy stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Energy stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Energy index decreasing 34.62 points or 0.26% at 13451.34 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 3.48%), Deep Industries Ltd (down 2.26%),IRM Energy Ltd (down 1.47%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.35%),Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 1.12%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 1.01%), Coal India Ltd (down 1%), Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (down 0.86%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.65%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.65%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 2.88%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.64%), and Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 2.22%) turned up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 388.64 or 0.72% at 54003.01.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 44.25 points or 0.27% at 16252.51.
The Nifty 50 index was up 51.65 points or 0.21% at 24419.15.

More From This Section

Power shares fall

Utilties shares fall

Board of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust recommends final dividend

Nifty hovers above 24,400; European mkt opens higher

AGS Transact Technologies to issue instant National Common Mobility Cards for Chennai Metro commuters

The BSE Sensex index was up 223.15 points or 0.28% at 79929.06.
On BSE,2026 shares were trading in green, 1983 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Housing.com's parent REA India's revenue rises 31% to Rs 563 crore in FY24

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap index in red despite overall recovery; Sun TV, Balkrishna Ind top losers

Cal HC to hear PIL seeking CBI probe into doctor's rape and murder case

New Zealand to go with 5 spin bowling options for AFG and SL test series

Amarnath Yatra suspended on Monday after heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon