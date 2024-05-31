Chrome Silicon standalone net profit declines 97.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 37.23 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 84.62% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.88% to Rs 89.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 175.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Chrome Silicon declined 97.62% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 37.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.