Cigniti Tech slips after Q1 PAT slides 10% QoQ to Rs 66 cr

Cigniti Tech slips after Q1 PAT slides 10% QoQ to Rs 66 cr

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Cigniti Technologies declined 8.02% to Rs 1,599.65 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 9.97% to Rs 65.9 crore on a 0.74% rise in revenue to Rs 534.2 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys revenue and profit surged 14.02% and 527.62%, respectively.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 88.9 crore in Q1 FY26, down 8.54% QoQ but up 429.17% YoY.

Total expenses increased 6.03% to Rs 453.6 crore in Q1 FY26. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 296.3 crore (down 3.36% YoY), and hired contract costs were at Rs 88.9 crore (up 38.91% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Cigniti Technologies is engaged in providing quality engineering & software testing services to clients across various industries. It was incorporated in 1998 in Hyderabad, Telangana.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

