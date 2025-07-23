Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sky Gold Q1 PAT soars 105% YoY to Rs 44 cr

Sky Gold Q1 PAT soars 105% YoY to Rs 44 cr

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sky Gold and Diamonds reported 105.32% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.59 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 21.23 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 56.45% to Rs 1,13,123.66 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 58.87 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 106.92% increase from Rs 28.45 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 54.74% YoY to Rs 1,076.71 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,182.69 crore (up 72.96% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 11.98 crore (up 150.10% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 13.27 crore (up 65.87% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Sky Gold and Diamonds engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and marketing of Gold Jewelries since 2008. The company offers a wide variety of designs to suit the preferences of the end customer. It provides an extensive range of designs and also uses studded American diamonds and colored stones in many of their jewellery products.

The scrip hit a lower circuit of 5% to Rs 324.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

