Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Ipca Laboratories Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Ipca Laboratories Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Ipca Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 28541 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2946 shares

Coforge Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 July 2025.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 28541 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2946 shares. The stock gained 3.70% to Rs.1,516.10. Volumes stood at 2842 shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd saw volume of 2.32 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28887 shares. The stock dropped 7.73% to Rs.1,706.20. Volumes stood at 39060 shares in the last session.

 

Persistent Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 63372 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11561 shares. The stock dropped 8.86% to Rs.5,108.45. Volumes stood at 12823 shares in the last session.

Also Read

walking

7,000 steps a day - that's all it takes to outwalk heart disease, says study

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-St at day's low; Sensex dips 300 pts; IT, banks drag; Infosys down 1%

Office, Office space

Mindspace REIT buys Hyderabad office asset for ₹512 cr at 11% discount

ipo market listing share market

Shanti Gold IPO opens on July 25; aims to raise ₹360-cr: Check key details

Aditya Birla Real Estate

Aditya Birla Real Estate shares gain 2% post Q1; check details here

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd witnessed volume of 1199 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 259 shares. The stock increased 3.55% to Rs.13,949.00. Volumes stood at 827 shares in the last session.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd notched up volume of 2.05 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51381 shares. The stock rose 1.69% to Rs.1,080.65. Volumes stood at 51954 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sky Gold Q1 PAT soars 105% YoY to Rs 44 cr

Sky Gold Q1 PAT soars 105% YoY to Rs 44 cr

India's Composite PMI index at 60.7 in July

India's Composite PMI index at 60.7 in July

Force Motors jumps as Q1 PAT soars 52% YoY to Rs 176 cr

Force Motors jumps as Q1 PAT soars 52% YoY to Rs 176 cr

Monetary policy is crucial to manage household inflation expectations, shows RBI study

Monetary policy is crucial to manage household inflation expectations, shows RBI study

Sensex slumps 201 pts; IT shares drop

Sensex slumps 201 pts; IT shares drop

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon