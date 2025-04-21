Monday, April 21, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Cipla's Goa API facility receives VAI status from USFDA

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Cipla announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medispray Laboratories, has received a voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its API manufacturing facility located in Goa.

According to an exchange filing dated 20 January 2025, the USFDA conducted an inspection of the Medispray facility from 14 to 20 January 2025. The inspection concluded with the issuance of one observation in Form 483.

In an email communication dated 11 April 2025, which was received by Cipla on 17 April 2025, the USFDA confirmed the VAI classification for the facility.

The official announcement was made on Thursday, 17 April 2025, after market hours.

 

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolios in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

The pharma majors consolidated net profit jumped 48.73% to Rs 1,570.51 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,055.90 crore reported in Q3 FY24. Total revenue from operations grew by 7.10% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,072.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter rose 0.34% to Rs 1,520.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

