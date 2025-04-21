Monday, April 21, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the March 2025 quarter

ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 13.57% to Rs 48386.92 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank rose 15.69% to Rs 13502.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11671.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.57% to Rs 48386.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42606.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.30% to Rs 51029.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44256.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 16.81% to Rs 186331.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 159515.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income48386.9242606.72 14 186331.47159515.92 17 OPM %22.3828.70 -28.8637.05 - PBDT19143.0016380.96 17 73004.2161508.13 19 PBT19143.0016380.96 17 73004.2161508.13 19 NP13502.2211671.52 16 51029.2044256.37 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Integra Capital standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Integra Capital standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Infosys, Jio Financial Services, Just Dial, Tata Elxsi, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

Stock Alert: Infosys, Jio Financial Services, Just Dial, Tata Elxsi, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

Indices may cool off after a strong four-day rally

Indices may cool off after a strong four-day rally

LIC Housing Finance appoints Lokesh Mudhra as CFO

LIC Housing Finance appoints Lokesh Mudhra as CFO

Board of NHPC to consider bond issuance up to Rs 2,000 cr

Board of NHPC to consider bond issuance up to Rs 2,000 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon