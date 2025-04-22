Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cistro Telelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cistro Telelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Cistro Telelink reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 45.83% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.020.05 -60 0.130.24 -46 OPM %-50.00-40.00 --161.54-29.17 - PBDT-0.010 0 -0.160.02 PL PBT-0.010 0 -0.160.02 PL NP-0.01-1.45 99 -0.16-1.43 89

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

