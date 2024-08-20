City Union Bank Ltd soars 1.33%

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 168.2, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.47% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.92% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index. City Union Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 168.2, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24712.8. The Sensex is at 80888.47, up 0.58%. City Union Bank Ltd has risen around 6.61% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25134.7, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 168.52, up 1.24% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd is up 37.47% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.92% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 11.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News