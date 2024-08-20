Business Standard
Biocon Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 348.6, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.36% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.34% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Biocon Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 348.6, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24712.8. The Sensex is at 80888.47, up 0.58%. Biocon Ltd has risen around 3.95% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22237.85, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.07 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 348.95, up 1.16% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 34.36% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.34% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

