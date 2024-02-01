City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 16.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.00% to Rs 1326.24 croreNet profit of City Union Bank rose 16.15% to Rs 253.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 217.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 10.00% to Rs 1326.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1205.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income1326.241205.64 10 OPM %70.5357.93 -PBDT318.03272.84 17 PBT318.03272.84 17 NP253.03217.84 16
