City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 16.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of City Union Bank rose 16.15% to Rs 253.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 217.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 10.00% to Rs 1326.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1205.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1326.241205.6470.5357.93318.03272.84318.03272.84253.03217.84