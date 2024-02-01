Sensex (    %)
                        
Kartik Investments Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore
Net profit of Kartik Investments Trust reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.020 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0.01-0.01 LP PBT0.01-0.01 LP NP0.01-0.01 LP
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

