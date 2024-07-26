City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 16.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.67% to Rs 1388.64 crore

Net profit of City Union Bank rose 16.38% to Rs 264.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 227.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 9.67% to Rs 1388.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1266.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1388.641266.1770.9964.32334.49262.27334.49262.27264.49227.27